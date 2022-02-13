Dip for Dozer returns to Cambridge

by Stephen Cohn

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The second Saturday of every February marks a special occasion for the Cambridge community.

Saturday marked the return of the annual Dip for Dozer ice plunge, held annually at Ripley Park, but canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Participants jumped into the icy lake to celebrate the life of Dustin ‘Dozer’ Zuelsdorf, who died in a car crash in 2004.

“The virtual event was okay, but it doesn’t take the place of everybody getting together and just enjoying Dozer’s friends coming back home,” said Zuelsdorf’s mom, Kim. “We are really glad to be able to do it again this year in-person and just to see everybody.”

The annual event has raised nearly $200,000 over 17 years and has drawn crowds from across the country.

All proceeds from the event go to the Dozer Football Scholarship Program to support Cambridge High School football players.

