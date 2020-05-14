Diocese of Madison to create plan for its churches’ public worship, share details next week

MADISON, Wis. — The Diocese of Madison said Thursday that it is working on a plan for public worship that includes health-related safeguards.

Bishop of Madison Rev. Donald Hying said that since the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ state Safer at Home order effective Thursday afternoon, Hying is working with the Diocese’s leaders to create a plan to congregate “while maintaining appropriate health-related safeguards.”

In a statement, Hying said he appreciates that the Public Health Madison and Dane County order, enacted after the state’s order was determined null by the court, lists religious entities as essential, and that it allows for “more reasonably-sized congregations” to have public worship.

“In light of these recent developments, I am working closely with our Office of Worship and other diocesan leaders … in order to create a careful plan recognizing both societal,” Hying said.

He said the “careful plan recognizing both societal health concerns and the spiritual needs of the faithful” for public worship is expected to be finalized next week

The Diocese of Madison includes 134 churches in 11 counties in southcentral Wisconsin with rural, urban, large and small parishes, Hying said.

