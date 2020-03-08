Diocese of Madison: Sexual misconduct allegations against Rev. Nolan not credible

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — After a thorough investigation, the Diocese of Madison said the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Reverand William Nolan were not credible.

According to a news release shared on Facebook, Nolan will be reinstated to his previous status as a retired priest of the diocese in good standing.

In May 2018, two separate allegations of sexual misconduct were brought forward against Father Nolan. A criminal investigation was opened for the alleged incidents from 2006 to 2011.

The Jefferson County District Attorney charged Nolan with six counts of sexual assault of a child. Nolan entered a not guilty plea. In September 2019, a judge dismissed one of the six counts. Later that month, Nolan was acquitted on the five remaining counts.

