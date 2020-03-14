Diocese of Madison: Second sexual abuse allegation against former priest found credible

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Diocese of Madison has confirmed that a second sexual abuse allegation against Rev. Patrick Doherty is credible.

According to a news release, the diocese announced last year that it would review all of the priests who have ever served in the diocese of Madison. In addition, the diocese re-released the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse.

When that list was released, an individual came forward saying a name was missing from the list which prompted an investigation. In January, the diocese found that allegation to be credible.

That same month, the diocese received a second allegation against Doherty. Officials said that the allegation came from an individual who was a minor when Doherty was a pastor in Boscobel, Wisconsin roughly 45 years ago.

“It wasn’t on the diocese’s radar a year ago. It was brought to the diocese last June and then the second accusation came because of our reporting of the first one being found credible,” Brent King, director of communications for the Diocese of Madison, said.

In 1993, the Diocese of Madison applied restrictions on Doherty citing struggles with alcoholism and “disreputable behaviors with adult men.” Doherty has not acted as a priest since 1993.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments