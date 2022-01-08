Diocese of Madison asks churches to continue COVID-19 precautions

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Diocese of Madison is asking congregations to continue or increase ongoing COVID-19 precautions.

Officials asked all member priests and parishes to encourage social distancing, livestream Masses online, and wear masks during worship. The diocese also encouraged at-risk persons and their caregivers to stay home.

“While there has been no known outbreak of COVID-19 from Mass attendance in the diocese, the number of confirmed cases in the region continues to rise,” officials said in a statement Saturday.

Officials said some local parishes are scheduling extra mass times so that congregants can practice social distancing.

The recommendation comes after the Wisconsin Council of Churches urged congregations statewide to return to remote worship.

The Diocese of Madison stopped short of asking members to move fully online.

