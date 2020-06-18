‘Dinner at Breese’ to team up with black-owned restaurant for opening night

MADISON, Wis.– The city’s largest socially-distanced restaurant will officially open Friday at Breese Stevens Field.

The all-new ‘Dinner at Breese’ restaurant series kicks off June 19 as a way for people to support local businesses while staying safe and socially distanced. Each week, twice a week, different local restaurants will serve picnic-style meals.

In honor of Juneteenth, ‘Dinner at Breese’ is featuring a black-owned business, Ribmasters Wisconsin, on opening night. The restaurant is known for a wide range of food: ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken, corn on the cob, and homemade baked beans.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a special ceremony to mark the end of slavery in America, which happened 155 years ago this week.

There is no admission fee for the picnic, but organizers are limiting capacity at Breese Stevens to comply with social distancing protocol. Markers will be placed throughout the field to ensure everyone is staying at least six feet apart. There will also be hand sanitizer stations, and everyone is asked to wear masks when they’re not eating.

No pets are allowed.

The last meals will be served at 9 p.m.

The Juneteenth picnic is just the beginning; Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Heritage Tavern, and one of Madison’s newest restaurants, Fairchild, are among the eateries signed up to serve meals in the next couple of weeks.

