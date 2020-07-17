Differing opinions: Parents react to Madison School District’s plan to start school year virtually

MADISON, Wis. — After the Madison Metropolitan School District announced there would be an all-virtual start to the school year, News 3 Now went to the Henry Vilas Zoo to see how parents felt about the decision.

It’s clear there are a lot of different opinions about the plan.

“I understand why… but I’m still really sad.”

Mother Kristin Pavelec said she’s sad her daughter won’t be able to start 3rd grade in at Crestwood Elementary.

“I love the community that’s built with our kids and families and teachers. And I was so hopeful that we were going to be able to go back. And I understand why we aren’t, but I’m still really sad,” said Pavelec.

She is hopeful students might be able to get back in the classroom mid winter. Right now, she said the hardest thing is figuring out what to do now that her child will be home.

“In our family we’re fortunate that we both have jobs that we can work remotely, but it’s still finding that balance of how do we make it so that we’re still serving our jobs and doing the best that we can there, while also now serving our kids at home too,” said Pavelec.

“I totally agree with it”

Angela Johnson and Sidnee Hamilton said they agree with with district’s decision and thought virtual learning with their young children in the spring was awesome.

“We agreed 100% with it. We didn’t really want to expose our kids. It’s hard as a teacher I think to keep the classroom to standards, with the CDC standards and things like that, so I totally agree with it,” said Johnson.

The mothers said they have been looking into homeschooling as well. If children are allowed back in the classroom during the 2020-2021 school year, they will keep their kids at home.

“We’re just not very comfortable. No, we’ll probably wait until next school year. That’s what we’re thinking about,” said Johnson.

“I was for the other option — half and half”

With one child going into Kindergarten and the other starting the 2nd grade this year, Majlinda Halili was hoping the district would choose the hybrid model.

“The kids need to get some social interaction, and we already had the experience with online learning. And you can not make them do like gym class or music or art,” said Halili.

She said besides virtual math and reading classes, there are other classes students also need.

“When they go (to the classroom) half (of the time), I think they can keep the social distancing. But I don’t want either way for kids to keep masks on, because 8 hours in school is too long for them. At work I wear a mask and it’s very hard to breathe. So I don’t agree with kids keeping the mask on for 8 hours, but if they keep (it on) 4 hours or 1 day yes and 1 day no, I think it would work,” said Halili.

“Not at all concerned about safety”

Maegan Martin is not a MMSD parent, but News 3 Now asked the Indiana mother’s opinion as she was vacationing in Madison.

Martin said students in Indiana are going to school 5 days a week with “everything normal.”

“I feel it’s necessary because of their mental health. They need to be in that environment, and I don’t think it’s healthy for them to be out of school, away from their peers for so long. And I just feel like that’s the way it needs to be, they need normalcy.

Martin said she doesn’t think virtual learning works. In her daughter’s school district in Indiana, they tried virtual learning for the last few weeks of the school year, but decided to end the school year early and not count the grades from virtual learning.

“(There was) a lot of fighting, a lot of butting heads with kids. I don’t know how to do the new math that they’re teaching. I’m not a teacher, I can’t teach them the way they need to be taught and it just brings a lot of frustration into the home,” said Martin.

She said her daughter will be required to wear a mask on the bus and while waiting in the lunch line, but if it were up to her, she would send her to school without a mask at all. She is “not at all concerned about safety.”