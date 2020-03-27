Did you receive this mailer to request an absentee ballot? Here’s what you should know.

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning voters about an independent mailer they may have received, asking them to request absentee ballots.

The mailer is from the Center for Voter Information, an organization that appears to be based out of Washington, D.C. despite its Madison return address, according to the commission.

The mailers are labeled as “vote at home ballot forms” and encourages residents to request absentee ballots. The commission says it’s receiving calls from voters, saying they’ve already requested ballots and misunderstood the mailing to mean they’d done something wrong.

Meagan Wolfe, the state’s chief election official, clarified the mailing in a statement.

“If you have already requested an absentee ballot, you do not need to return the request form,” she said.

You can also go online to MyVote.WI.gov to check the status of your existing absentee ballot request.

Comments

comments