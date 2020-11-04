Did the polls get it wrong?

Site staff by Site staff

As the results for the presidential election continue to roll in Wednesday afternoon, many people say they were surprised by the results. Prior to Election Day, a lot of polls showed Joe Biden up in several states, but it’s often coming down to just a few thousand votes.

Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette Law School Poll, joins Mark and Susan on Live at Four to talk about where the polls might have gone wrong.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.