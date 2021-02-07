Did Aaron Rodgers say he’s ENGAGED?!

Stephen Cohn

Jeffrey Phelps Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers won his third NFL MVP honor on Saturday night, but the biggest news may have been buried in his acceptance speech.

In a pre-recorded video, Rodgers said… he’s engaged.

E! News reported last week that Rogers was dating actress Shailene Woodley. They said the couple had been in a “long distance relationship.”

We don’t know much, but Wisconsin’s most eligible bachelor may not be single any more.

