Dianne R Kuehl

A nearly 30-year veteran teacher of the Sauk Prairie School District died on May 9, 2020.

Dianne Rae (Steen) Kuehl, 83, passed away at SSM Hospice House in Baraboo after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite several medical challenges over the last few years, she kept her positive and upbeat attitude to the end. Dianne was active in the Sauk Prairie community until just recently.

She is survived by three children. Laura (James) Langsdorf, Sun Prairie; Nancy (Richard) Lockwood, Menomonee Falls; and Bradley, (Andrew Cook) Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, and Jenna Lockwood; a sister, Melba McGinnis, Neenah; a brother, Gareth Steen, Madison; and numerous other nieces and cousins, any many dear friends.

Her husband of 42 years, Jerry (Jake) Kuehl, predeceased her in 2000.

Dianne was born on May 1, 1937, in Madison to the late Rev. and Mrs. Roy P. Steen, a district superintendent in the United Methodist Church. She graduated from Appleton Senior High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1959.

Dianne taught elementary school in West Bend in 1959 & 1960. The family moved to Sauk City where she was a dedicated third grade teacher at Grand Avenue Elementary School for nearly the next three decades. After her retirement in 2002 she taught as a substitute for several years. She enjoyed running into former students and seeing them grow to adulthood with accomplishments of their own. She was also known for her good-natured manner, her wry humor, and her love of fun.

Dianne was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac, where she was very involved. She was also a member of SOFAS, as well as several book clubs and social dining groups

Private funeral services will be held at Concordia United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Sauk City Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Concordia United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com