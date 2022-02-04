Dianne Cecile De Kruif

by Obituaries

Dianne C. De Kruif, age 84, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Aug. 23, 1937, the daughter of John and Leone (Christenson) Lloyd.

Dianne graduated from Central High School in 1955. She worked as a teacher’s aide for McFarland School District for over 15 years, retiring in 2007. Dianne was always active in the school district where she worked. She was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where she participated in the Birthday Club.

Dianne was always a supporter of the arts. She loved to paint and draw, and she also taught ceramics. She was very fond of taking trips to the Ho-Chunk casino. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved to eat lefse. Dianne was an animal lover, referring to her dog, Muffy, as her daughter. She was an avid reader of fiction and loved to swap books with her granddaughter, Stephanie. Dianne was always friendly with her neighbors. She loved to collect photos of her family and friends and put them together in albums. She was very sentimental and always kept every award or scrap of paper from her kids. Most of all, Dianne loved the time spent with her family, especially during the holidays.

Dianne is survived by three sons, Michael De Kruif, Scott De Kruif and Mark (Julie) Hurtig; daughter, Michelle Martin; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Anderson and Stephanie Hurtig; two great-grandchildren, Piper Anderson and Kash Anderson; and brother, Jack Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Lois.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, Wis., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Dianne’s name to March of Dimes or the ASPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.