Dianna Lemberger

by Obituaries

Dianna Lemberger, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at University Hospital, Madison, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dianna was born April 28, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the daughter of Donnie and Henny (Hennings) Fuchs. She moved to the Dells area in 1990, and enjoyed watching movies, crossword puzzles and purely being with family.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Lemberger (Rodney), Kristie (Dan) Tushkowski, Serena Lemberger; grandchildren, Katlynne, Tiffany, Hayden, Daniel, Cody, Kayla, Naomi, Claudia, great grandchildren, and niece and nephew, Dawn and Tannor. She is preceded indeath by her parents, sister, Barbara Carpenter and granddaughter, Leann (2003).

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dawn and Shawn, for providing wonderful care for Aunty Dianna.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

