Diane Rae Dennis

Site staff by Site staff

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. – Diane Rae Dennis passed into the hands of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Diane was born July 13, 1947, at the hospital in Stoughton, Wis., the second child of eight to Ole and Elaine K. (Legler) Lien. She was raised on a farm between Brooklyn and Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1965.

Diane studied music at Wisconsin State University-Platteville and graduated with a degree in Music Education in 1969. She married Gregory Dennis in Platteville on June 28, 1969, at St. Mary ‘s Catholic Church and began teaching music, along with her husband, in Flint, Mich. in the fall of 1969 at Pierson School and later at Selby School. A son, Daniel Charles, was born in 1973 followed by a second son, Joel Andrew, in 1976.

Diane, Greg and family moved to Mount Horeb in the summer of 1977, where they made their home for 43 years. Diane taught vocal and general music in the Belleville Schools for 10 years and in the Middleton-¬Cross Plains Schools for 15 years. She attended summer school sessions at more than seven different colleges and universities to stay current with her education.

Diane enjoyed teaching her many students as well as making music, but most of all being with and making music with her grandchildren. She had a wonderfully clear and high soprano voice and was an accomplished flute and guitar player, singing and playing in community choirs and bands in Flint, Platteville, Spring Green, Dodgeville, Mineral Point and Mount Horeb; the last for 34 years. Diane and her family performed with Mount Horeb’s production of “Song of Norway” for four seasons as well.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Elaine; and brothers, Andy and Dennis. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Greg; and her sons, Daniel (Debbie) and Joel (Rebecca); as well as grandchildren, Rialto and Anika Dennis of Athens, Ohio and Jonah, Ezra, Lorien, Henry, and Ada of Mount Horeb. Diane is also survived by her siblings, Gary (Jody), Nancy (Jim) Gerry, Ron (Bonnie), Lois (Larry) Janssen, and Tammy (Marty) Pulver; and many nieces and nephews.

