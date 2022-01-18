Diane M. Wachowski

by Site staff

Diane M. Wachowski, age 78, of Monroe, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Evansville Manor.

Diane was born on May 7, 1943 in Chicago, the daughter of Chester W. and Mary (Preiser) Wachowski.

She graduated from Maine Township High School in Park Ridge, IL and went on to receive a degree in Nursing. Diane was employed as a nurse for the V.A. Hopital for many years.

Following her retirement, Diane worked part-time at Wal-Mart for a few years. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church and loved animals, especially dogs.

She is survived by a nephew, Michael Chesrow of Beloit, and a niece, Amy Chesrow of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Barbara Chesrow on May 13, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, with Father Michael Morrissey officiating. Memorials are suggested in Diane’s name to the Green County Humane Society. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

