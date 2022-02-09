Diane M. Hubanks

by Obituaries

Diane M. Hubanks, of Carrabelle, Florida, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home in Wisconsin.

Her burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery next to her beloved husband Allan, who preceded her in death in July 1997. The burial and service will be held in Carrabelle at a later date.

Diane graduated from West Bend High School in Wisconsin in 1954. She attended Prospect Hall in Milwaukee, WI where she trained to become a legal secretary. She worked as a legal secretary for 20 years until retiring and moving to Carrabelle with her husband in 1982.

She was active with Franklin County Senior Citizen Center for 10 years, serving on the Board of Directors and as a volunteer.

She was a member of American Legion Post 82 Auxiliary-Lanark, serving on the board of directors as Chaplain.

She was a member of the Board of Directors of Camp Gordan Johnston, serving as Chaplain.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister, Ruth Schwartzlow (Bob) of DeForest, WI; stepdaughter Julie Peters of Oswego, IL; stepson Brian Hubanks (Dayle) of Florida; nephew Dale Colby (Vickie); nieces Laurie, Lisa, and Lynn and their families; and a host of dear friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Diane’s favorite charity, Franklin County Humane Society: P.O. Box 417, Eastpoint, FL 32328.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.