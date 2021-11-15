Diane M. Ederer

by Obituaries

Plain, WI – Diane M. Ederer, age 70 of Plain passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on January 11, 1951 in Plain, WI the daughter of Alfred and Helen Marie (Zeller) Kraemer. Diane graduated from River Valley High School in 1969. She started working at Kummus Manufacturing in 1980 and the company changed names to Elm Grove Dairy to Land O’ Lakes to Dean Foods to Hilltop Valley Dairy to Schreiber Foods where she was a purchasing agent. Diane retired in 2017.

Diane was a mother of two, grandmother of five and great grandmother of three. She married the love of her life, Carl Ederer on March 25, 2017. Even though their time together was short, the memories they made and shared were enough to last a lifetime. Diane was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed being with her co-workers and spending time with family and friends. One of Diane’s favorite things was hosting Friday coffee clutch with family and friends on her beautiful patio. Diane took a lot of pride of her home. Diane enjoyed baking; her pies were noted to be famous. Diane never gave up an opportunity to travel with her husband, family, and friends. It was very important for her that her two children were happy and that she taught them to be selfless and take care of themselves. She was the biggest fan and cheerleader of her grandkids from sporting events to big life events, never afraid to give her opinion and always there to support them.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Ederer of Plain; 2 children, Rochelle (Mark) Schmidt of Richland Center, Chad (Sherry) Mueller of Richland Center; grandchildren, Zachery (Ashley Miller) Schmidt, Samuel Schmidt, Santana (Justin) Bristol, Max Schmidt, Diana Fruit; great grandchildren, Leanne, Sebastian, Sophie; siblings, Patti Czechanski, Marty (Linda) Kraemer, Karl (Kris) Kraemer, Douglas (Stephanie) Kraemer, Kevin (Diane) Kraemer, Camille (Tim) Murphy, Lois (Jim) Schweiss, Maureen Kraemer, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Marie Kraemer; brother-in-law, Mike Czechanski, and nephew, Chris Kraemer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, WI. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

