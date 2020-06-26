Diane Lynette Davis

MADISON – Diane Lynette Davis was born on Feb.16, 1957.

She passed away peacefully while listening to her favorite song by Elvis Presley, “Love Me Tender,” on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family. Diane grew up in Madison, Wis. and attended Gompers grade school and Madison East High School, from which she graduated with honors in 1975. Diane modeled briefly after high school, she worked for Central Colony (Central Wisconsin Center) and she worked at Shamrock Acres Kennels as a puppy assistant and house cleaner. She married her middle school sweetheart, Michael Davis, in 1979. They welcomed a daughter, Courtney, in 1982.

Diane loved cooking, baking – often adding her own personal touches when she made pies. She loved gardening, antiquing, dancing and listening to her favorite singers such as Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Linda Ronstadt and many more. She shared her loved of Elvis with her sister-in-law, Judy. She and Judy exchanged many Elvis related gifts every Christmas. Diane loved spending time with friends and family. She welcomed a granddaughter, Sunday Sky, in 2006. Diane loved feeding the birds and watering them out of her window and enjoyed watching the rabbits and ducks that occasionally stopped by. Her favorite candy was Whoppers and she enjoyed eating them in the dark while watching her favorite crime shows. Law & Order SUV, Bones and Criminal Minds are some of the shows she enjoyed. She loved seafood; Red Lobster was her favorite restaurant. Olbrich Gardens was one of her favorite places that she loved going to in the summer.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Courtney, granddaughter, Sunday, brothers, Doug and Dean (Shari) Johnsrud; nieces, Tara (Josh) Felix, Tiffany (Pete) Gutkowski and Deanna (Rogeh) Rafidia; nephews, Andy (Tricia) Johnsrud and Aaron Willauer; as well as many great-nieces and nephews and her former husband, Michael.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Esther Anderson; her parents, Merlin “Johnny” Johnsrud and Caryl Johnsrud; her sister, Debbie Borreson; brother-in-law, Earl Borreson; and sister-in-law, Judy Johnsrud.

Memorials may be made to the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care at a later date.

Diane was an amazing human being and I am grateful that I was blessed to have her as my mom. She will be missed more than words can express.

