Diane Leistikow

Site staff by Site staff

RIO – Diane Leistikow, age 79, of Rio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1940, the daughter of Donald and Edna (Anderson) Wall.

Diane graduated from Rio High School in 1959. On Dec. 17, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Leistikow. After their wedding they moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Ray was stationed in the U.S. Navy. In 1963, they moved back to Rio. Diane babysat for many years and worked at the Porcelain Factory in Sun Prairie. Ray and Diane later moved to Madison where they lived until Ray’s passing. Diane moved to Marshall to be near family and three years ago she moved back to Rio to be close to her brothers, nieces, and nephews. She spent her entire life focusing on family and friends. Diane cherished time with her nine grandsons and most recently her great-granddaughter. She loved to read and made weekly trips to the library. She also enjoyed playing cards. Diane was an avid baker and made many delicious desserts to share with the people she cared about most.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Luanne (Joe) Schambow and Lori (fiancée, Dale McIntosh) Hatzinger; daughter-in-law, Mindy Leistikow; grandchildren, Derek (fiancée, Rachel Swindell) Schambow, Cody Schambow, Brock Schambow, Gregory Hatzinger, Nathan Hatzinger, Skyler (Ashley) Myers, Justin (Melanie) Leistikow , Alex (girlfriend, Megan Kampen) Leistikow, and Reece Leistikow; great-granddaughter, Emmilyn Leistikow; honorary grandchildren, Nicole McIntosh and Madelyn McIntosh; brothers, Jerry (Sandy) Wall and Jim (Linda) Wall, brothers-in- law, Robert (Ruth) Leistikow and Rick (Karla) Leistikow; God children, Richard Anderson, Pam Jaynes, Kyle Leistikow, and Shane Leistikow; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond; cherished son, Larry Leistikow; parents, Donald and Edna Wall; mother and father-in-law, Anna Leistikow and Herman (Dolly) Leistikow; and brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Shirley Leistikow.

A private family service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Diane’s obituary page and click on Watch Webcast link at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The public may visit family drive through style, from the comfort and safety of their car, at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The family is planning a public celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated by the family.

Diane’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420