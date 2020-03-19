Diane L. Zaring

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE – Diane L. Zaring, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was born on June 15, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Harley (deceased in 1963) and Judy (Nielsen) Olson. Diane graduated from LaFollette High School with the Class of 1977. She worked for WPS for over 30 years before retiring in 2014. Diane always had pets, and enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by her two sons, Adam Zaring (Katie Booth) and Jason (Laura) Holmen; mother, Judy Kanouse; sister, Darci Kanouse; three brothers, Dave (Deb) Kanouse, Dennis Kanouse and Jeff (Tami) Kanouse; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Albert and Ethel Olson and maternal grandparents, Walter and Violet Nielsen; father, Harley Olson; and her father who raised her, Bill Kanouse; and nephew, Alex Kanouse.

Memorial services for our mother, Diane Zaring, will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.gundersonfh.com. for service updates and share your online condolences with Diane’s family.

