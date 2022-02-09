Diane K Zizzo

by Obituaries

Diane K. Zizzo

December 16, 1949 – February 4, 2022

Diane Zizzo, 72 of Mauston died February 4, 2022 after a 4 year battle with cancer.

Diane was born in Chicago, Illinois to Guy and Ellie Kinzer. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Al Zizzo, on August 23, 1969. Diane loved spending time with her family and friends and was an avid animal lover. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren Noah, Tyler, Trig, Gianna and Little T. She loved to “make the rounds” and was especially fond of pull tabs. Her smile and laugh were infectious and she will be missed by many.

Diane is survived by her children Gina M. Zizzo, Camp Douglas, WI; Anthony Zizzo, San Tan Valley, AZ; Christopher Zizzo, Phoenix, AZ, and sister Teri Kownacki, Glendale Heights, IL

