Diane K. Roling

October 7, 1956 – October 2, 2020 / Diane K. Roling, 63, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.

Private family graveside services will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery, Dickeyville, Wisconsin.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Diane K. Roling Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.