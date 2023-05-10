Diane E 'Sugar' Brent

Diane E “Sugar” Brent, 67 of Plain, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Sugar was born September 8th, 1955 in Reedsburg, WI to Charlie and Sally (Hellenbrand) Ruhland. She was a woman of strength and courage beyond belief.

Sugar was married to her loving husband Greg for 42 years. She was mother to Joe (Brittney) and Tracey Brent.