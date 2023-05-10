Diane E “Sugar” Brent, 67 of Plain, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Sugar was born September 8th, 1955 in Reedsburg, WI to Charlie and Sally (Hellenbrand) Ruhland. She was a woman of strength and courage beyond belief.
Sugar was married to her loving husband Greg for 42 years. She was mother to Joe (Brittney) and Tracey Brent.
She worked for several years at Graber’s and she spent her final working years at Cardinal IG.
Sugar enjoyed baking, vacations with her family, fantasy football, jeep trips, occasional trips to the casino, and took great pride in her flower beds.
Sugar is survived by her siblings: Steve (Holly Breitkreutz) Ruhland, Duane (Julie) Ruhland, Rhonna Hetzel, Sandy (Dave) Ruhland, Laurie (Bob) Haas, Cheri (Bill) Carpenter her sisters and brother-in-law: Marylynn Badillo, Jennifer (David) Olayvar, Geoff Brent, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Sally Ruhland, parents-in-law Joseph and Lola Brent, and brother in-law Larry Hetzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Garret Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 11:30 AM until the time of Mass. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the UW Carbone Center and Agrace Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a future donation to a charity of their choice.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
