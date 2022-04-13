Diana Walker

by Obituaries

Diana Walker was born on November 15, 1963, at Cook County hospital to Annalou and Nathan Walker. She accepted Jesus Christ into her life at the age of 15. Diana graduated from King High School in 1981. Later, Diana went on to achieve her tailor certification from Kennedy King college. In 1995, Diana received her C.N.A. certificate and worked at various jobs helping people with developmental disability and the elderly. Diana loved helping people. She opened her door for anyone who was in need with open arms.

Diana was a passionate woman who loved God, sewing, decorating, writing poems and art. She even sewed her own dress for her prom! If you ever had the pleasure of visiting Diana at her apartment, she always had beautiful artwork displayed of her multiple creations. She also rearranged her furniture on a consistent basis. When you enter her place, you would think you were in another apartment.

Diana took a leap of faith in 1994 by relocating to Madison WI, where she acquired a host of friends and extended family.

On March 30th, 2022, Diana was taken unexpectedly due to multiple medical related issues. Regardless of Diana’s struggles, she always put God first until the day the Lord decided to bring her home to glory.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Annalou and Nathan Walker, her oldest sister Nadine Walker, and Willie Robinson (best friend).

Diana is survived by her loving family, her sister Pamela Walker, 2 daughters Kenyata Walker (Bernard McDougal), Faleshuh Walker, long time spouse Timothy “frog”, 5 grandchildren Sariyah, Syrianah, Nate Jr. Naqari, and Nasir, 2 nieces Shannon and Bria, 3 nephews DaMel (Mel), Nate (Man) and Pierre. Diana also leaves behind a host of great nieces, great nephew cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Diana will truly be missed.

Diana Walker’s Memorial Service

Date: April 23rd

Time: 11:30-1pm

Location: Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2019 Fisher.. Madison Wisconsin

Repass Time: 1pm-4pm

Location: Urban League of Greater Madison…2222 S Park Street, Rm 101

Also, in remembrance of her, the colors will be gold, black, and leopard. She loved her animal print!

