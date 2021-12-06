Diana L. Schuchart

Diana L. Schuchart, 67, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, December 8th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Diana was born on August 2, 1954 to Edward & Elsie (Neurauter) Fuller in Viroqua, WI. She was a graduate from Hazel Green High School. She had worked for over 32 years at A.Y. McDonald in Dubuque, IA. She married Rick Schuchart on March 30, 1974, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. She had worked for over 32 years at A.Y. McDonald in Dubuque, IA. She loved spending time with her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. Diana enjoyed four wheeling, Bingo, gambling, bowling league, going to Milwaukee Brewer games, Pokeno (she was known to get a little upset when someone took her gift), playing board and cards games. Diana let it be known, we are not family or friends while playing these games, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and love her.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Rick; a son, Stacy (Sally) Schuchart of Shullsburg, WI; 5 grandchildren: Spencer, Jordyn, Jeyden, Carson & Chaise; 2 sisters: Veronica (Raye) Castle of Bullhead City, AZ and Andrea (Jim) Martens of Hazel Green, WI; 2 brothers: Ed Fuller of Dubuque, IA and Harold (Dorothy) Fuller of Peosta, IA; 4 brothers-in-law: Edward “Junior” Schuchart of Cuba City, WI, John (Mary) Schuchart of Jacksonville, FL, Ronnie (Julie) Schuchart and Dave (Lori) Schuchart both of Cuba City, WI; a sister-in-law: Deb (Boo) Kurth of Hazel Green, WI; a step-mother-in-law, Maxine Schuchart of Delavan, WI, a beloved dog, Zoey; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Christopher Schuchart (July 12, 1991), a sister-in-law: Deborah Schuchart, in-laws: Edward (Betty) Schuchart, Sr. and Murph (Connie) Brown, 2 nephews: Joe Brown and Brad Schuchart.

In lieu of plants & flowers, a Diana Schuchart Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Diana Schuchart Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and to all of the doctors and nurses and MercyOne Cancer Center and to her rock, Andrea.

