Diana I (Morrison) Girdley

Verona – Diana Girdley, wife, mother, grandmother, and educator died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home following a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Forrest “Frosty” Girdley; son, Ian Girdley; daughter, Caitlin (Nate) Weitzel; grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Weitzel; as well as sister, Patricia (Ben) Bennett.

Donations in her name may be offered to Second Harvest Food Bank, Dane County Humane Society, or Raptor Resource Project (Decorah, Iowa).

