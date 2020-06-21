Dian L. Corpian

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Dian L. Corpian, age 75, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was born on August 13, 1944 in Boscobel the daughter of Kenneth and Leona (Piepkorn) Corpian. Dian graduated from Boscobel High School in 1963 and continued her education at MATC earning a degree in Graphic Design. She then worked primarily as an administrative assistant for the State of Wisconsin, City of Fitchburg and VA Hospital. Dian was very creative which she expressed through her painting and writings.

She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Belleville and the prayer group, a creative writers club, and she also volunteered at the Belleville Food Pantry. Most of all her family was very important to her, she loved spending time with her family and grandkids.

Dian is survived by her sons Dean (Debra) Smith, Taylor (Pam) Smith, and Jason (Kathy) Smith, grandchildren Lacy, Justina, Kevin, Sophie, Nick, William, Callie, and Holden. She is further survived by her sisters Beverly Scott, Betty Beinborn, and Gloria (Jack) Rowland, nieces, nephews, and her dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Claire and Phil, and sister Marcy.