DHS works to get vaccines to minority communities, will release new race and ethnicity data on people vaccinated

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been just over a week since Wisconsin residents 65 and older in the general population have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

As health systems make a small dent in that group of about 700,000 people, many are prioritizing those with the highest risk of severe illness from the virus, including African American, Latino and American Indian communities.

Compared to White people, Latinos in Wisconsin have 1.7 times greater case rates, Black communities have 2.1 times greater hospitalization rates and American Indians have 1.5 times greater death rates, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

DHS said it is organizing race and ethnicity data for people vaccinated to release to the public soon.

“Now as we move into a much broader population, people over 65, our demographic breakdowns by age, by gender, and by race and ethnicity will start to be a bit more representative of the population as a whole,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Willems Van Dijk said health leaders are also working to make sure clinics that specifically serve those communities have the vaccine allocations they need, including getting supply to free clinics.

But it’s also important to get education out to these communities most affected by the virus. Willems Van Dijk said healthcare partners are working with community organizations to do vaccine outreach, including with Black churches.

“I think it’s fair to say we’ll never have done enough and we are recognizing this issue and working on ways we can both increase access to vaccine and increase information to populations who have great need moving forward,” she said.

Transportation can also be an issue.

Willems Van Dijk said Medicaid transportation resources to a COVID vaccine appointment will be considered “urgent” so riders won’t need to plan days ahead of time.

