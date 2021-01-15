DHS, Wisconsin National Guard partner to launch mobile vaccination teams

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will launch a mobile vaccination program on Tuesday to expedite the vaccination process throughout the state.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the program on Friday. According to a news release, local and tribal health departments will be able to ask for support from the vaccination teams to fill in gaps in access. WING members and University of Wisconsin System nursing and pharmacy students will administer the vaccines.

“It has always been our goal to get folks vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible,” Gov. Evers said. “These mobile vaccination teams are going to help us do just that by continuing to expand vaccine distribution across our state, leveraging partnerships and our best resources to meet folks where they are in their own communities.”

The program will launch with nine individual teams tasked with supporting local health departments as needed.

Student volunteers will be required to complete safety trainings before they can join the effort.

“This pandemic has amplified health inequities throughout the state—we have seen how differences in opportunity, resources, and access to quality health care have exacerbated this public health crisis,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “That is why this program is an especially critical tool in Wisconsin’s vaccination rollout. The Mobile Vaccination initiative will help close gaps in accessibility and ensure that every Wisconsinite will have the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19.”

Students volunteers who help with vaccinations will be eligible for a $500 tuition credit.

