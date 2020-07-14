DHS, Wisconsin National Guard launch online registration for COVID-19 testing at community sites

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard have teamed up to make the COVID-19 testing process more efficient at community testing sites around the state.

The Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA), also known as COVID Connect, is a new program that allows Wisconsinites to register online for COVID-19 testing. The technology was developed by the State Emergency Operations Center contact tracing team in an effort to streamline the testing process.

“The biggest effects are faster testing process, allowing for a higher throughput at the point of collection, data accuracy, and faster result notifications for the individuals being tested,” Maj. Russel Simonis, the officer in charge of the Wisconsin National Guard’s specimen collection team, said.

When registering online, patients will fill out a questionnaire that asks about symptoms, contact information and date of birth for identity confirmation. Once testing is done, patients can receive their results via the email they provided during registration.

The program was initially tested at the Alliant Energy Center testing site. Health officials said the new registration method increased the site’s efficiency by nearly 100 cars per hour.

COVID Connect will primarily be used at community testing sites in Madison and Milwaukee. It will eventually be expanded into Department of Corrections sites and other community-based testing sites later this month, according to Simonis. Simonis said the goal is to implement the technology at all testing sites supported by the Wisconsin National Guard.

“COVID-19 testing is a very challenging mission that is conducted in a wide variety of environments for a wide variety of individuals,” Simonis said. “Initiatives like DTRA are instrumental steps forward in standardizing a process that has many variables. Our team will continue to work to develop new processes and systems that aid in that effort.”

Patients can pre-register for COVID-19 testing here.

