DHS warns of fraud affecting FoodShare members

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned FoodShare members Monday to be mindful of potential fraud.

DHS officials said they are investigating multiple reports of members having their QUEST card benefits compromised.

“Cases of fraud involving public benefits, like FoodShare, are growing nationwide,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. said in a statement. “We urge our members to use these recommendations to protect themselves.”

Members can take the following steps to protect themselves against fraud.

Make sure your account information is accurate

Monitor your account balance using the MyACCESS app or ebtEdge website

Add or change passwords

Change PINs often by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164

Do not share passwords and PINs with people outside your household

Report lost or stolen cards to QUEST Card Service

