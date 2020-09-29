DHS to receive $300K per year for 3 years as part of CDC Alzheimer’s Disease grant

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will receive roughly $300,000 per year for the next three years thanks to a new grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHS is one of 15 public health programs throughout the country that has been chosen to receive funding from the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Disease grant. Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced the grant in a news release Tuesday morning.

“Kathy and I are proud that DHS has been awarded this grant to build on the work that’s already being done across our state to care for the approximately 120,000 Wisconsinites living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, and look forward to the development of new and innovative approaches to address dementia in the future and provide support to the people caring for a loved one with this disease,” Evers said.

The funding is meant to build and develop public health strategies for risk prevention, timely diagnosis, disease management and caregiver support.

DHS will partner with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, the Center for Interprofessional Practice and Education at the University of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association, and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The three-year grant will start on Sept. 30.

