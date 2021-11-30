DHS supports CDC’s recommendation on COVID-19 booster shots

by Kyle Jones

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that it supports the CDC’s recommendation regarding COVID-19 booster shots.

The CDC recommended that all adults get a booster shot six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, or two months after receiving a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The guidance comes in response to the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 19 countries as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We urge all Wisconsinites to take a layered approach,” DHS officials said in a statement Tuesday. “People should continue to wear masks, get vaccinated, stay home if you’re sick, maintain good hand hygiene, and get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms.”

The CDC and DHS both said that the best way to protect yourself against the Omicron variant is to be fully vaccinated and to get a booster shot.

