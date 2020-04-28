DHS secretary files response to Safer at Home lawsuit

Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, appears by video during a press conference on April 17, 2020. Palm says early DHS projections of COVID-19 infections and deaths did not come to pass because “we had to work like crazy to prevent them from happening.” Wisconsin Department of Health Services via YouTube

MADISON, Wis. – Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has filed a response to the state Supreme Court in regard to a lawsuit that challenges the authority to extend the Safer at Home order.

Each side of the case contains a group of people that tried to formally jump into the discussion.

As of Tuesday, the court denied the filings for these outside groups.

The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 have all sided with DHS and argued they have an interest in the case because the outcome could send their workers back to work and put them at risk of infection.

They asked the court to consider this in siding against the legislature.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said the lawsuit is to stop overreach and give the legislature a seat at the table for deciding the state’s next steps.

One of the lawyers countered that idea Tuesday.

“The people who deserve a seat at the table are the people who are directly affected by this pandemic,” said Lester Pines, an attorney for unions.

“And that’s the frontline workers who are represented by these unions. We’re going to do our best to ensure that they get to be heard.”

Also submitting to the case Tuesday is the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

The firm filed a brief on behalf of two small businesses and a business advocacy group that agrees with the legislature in that Palm did not have the authority to extend Safer at Home by herself or past the expiration of the public health emergency.

When the legislature filed this last week, Evers jumped to Palm’s defense and said she did nothing wrong. The governor sent out a statement Tuesday reinforcing his stance.

“Safer at Home is working. It is saving lives,” said Evers. “This lawsuit puts people’s lives at risk by trying to take away Safer at Home, the best and most effective tool we have to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overrun.

“Deadly viruses don’t wait around while bureaucrats and politicians jump through procedural hoops,” said Evers. “An effective response requires swift action by public health experts, which is why state law gives DHS the power to act quickly to stop the pandemic and save lives. If Legislative Republicans want to be involved in the state’s response to this pandemic, they should stop sitting on the sidelines and start working to find solutions to help farmers, small businesses and workers.”

