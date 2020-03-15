DHS says 33 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Sunday that 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to DHS’s website, 346 people have been tested for the disease. Of those, 313 have tested negative and 33 have tested positive. Since being diagnosed, one person has recovered from the disease.

Sunday morning, officials with the Fond du Lac County Department of health confirmed five additional patients had tested positive for the virus. In total, people have tested positive for the disease and one person has recovered.

Health officials say residents can help prevent the spread of the disease by washing your hands with soap and water, covering your coughs and staying home is you feel sick.

For more coronavirus coverage from News 3 Now, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments