DHS revamps COVID-19 data visualizations

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services launched an updated version of its COVID-19 data visualization pages Thursday bringing the information in line with the latest guidance from the CDC.

Many of the site’s data dashboards — including those for case counts, deaths and hospitalizations — have been revamped to make the data easier to understand.

“DHS is committed to providing timely and relevant COVID-19 metrics on our website and in all of our communications,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we are continuously adapting to changes and highlighting the data and information that is most useful for individuals and families to use in safeguarding their own health, and for our partners to use to make informed decisions for their communities.”

In addition to the stylistic changes, DHS has also updated its COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination page to include the latest data from January, February and March 2022. Officials said they plan to update that data ona monthly basis by the 20th of each month.

DHS officials said they’ve removed several visualization tables, including those details the number of cases in group housing, the number of facility-wide COVID-19 public health investigations, the number of vaccine doses administered by provider type, and, among others, a map of cases and deaths by county, census tract, municipality, school district, and zip code.

Data that are sortable by county, census tract, municipality, school district and zip code are still available for download on DHS’s website.

