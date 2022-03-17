DHS reports 3 pediatric influenza-related deaths, marking first of 2021-22 season

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Three children have died due to complications from influenza this flu season, according to the latest update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The three confirmed deaths are the first pediatric influenza-associated deaths of Wisconsin’s 2021-2022 flu season.

“DHS is deeply saddened to report these flu deaths in Wisconsin this influenza season,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said. “It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

Health officials said the easiest way to protect yourself and others against the flu is by getting vaccinated. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old, especially those who are at greater risk of getting seriously sick, which includes those who are pregnant, people over 65, and people with chronic health conditions.

Those who haven’t gotten their flu shot — and those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 — are encouraged to get both shots as soon as possible. Both shots can be administered at the same time, and vaccination locations can be found via an online vaccine locator.

In addition to getting vaccinated, health officials recommend taking everyday precautions to stop the spread of germs:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth

Stay home and away from others if sick

Avoid others who are sick or have flu symptoms

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

The most updated information about the current flu season is available on DHS’s weekly respiratory virus surveillance report.

