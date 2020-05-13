DHS releases names of nursing homes with active COVID-19 investigations

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the names of nursing homes with active COVID-19 investigations.

According to the news release, there are 38 nursing homes around the state with active public health investigations as of Wednesday afternoon.

To date, there have been a total of 46 investigations. That includes 20 in Dane County, 10 in Rock County and four in Grant County.

“People who live in nursing homes are among our most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19 infections,” DHS said in a statement. “Long-term care facilities are proactively informing residents, family members and local and state health departments about positive cases in their facilities. Listing nursing homes provides additional transparency about where infections may be occurring.”

The following nursing homes in the area still have active investigations:

Dane County

The Villa at Middleton Village

Grant County

Orchard Manor

Rock County

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit

Evansville Manor

Green Knolls at Beloit

Oak Park

St. Elizabeth Nursing Home

Sauk County

SSM Health Saint Clare Meadows Care Center

Walworth County

Geneva Lake Manor

Holton Manor

For the full list of nursing homes, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments