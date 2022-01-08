DHS recommends COVID-19 boosters for everyone 12 years old and older

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 12 and older.

On Friday, the DHS announced its support for the CDC’s recommendation that 12 to 15-year-olds receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 12- to 15-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19.”

The DHS also announced its support for shortening the booster interval from 6 months to 5 months for those who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

