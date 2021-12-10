DHS recommends COVID-19 booster shots for 16, 17-year-olds

by Logan Rude

Jeff Gritchen FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

MADISON, Wis. — A day after US officials authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services cleared the way for local vaccinators to administer the shots.

In a news release shared Friday, DHS officials said they recommend everyone eligible gets a booster shot to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster dose for 16- and 17-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The COVID-19 booster doses are important tools as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19. We encourage everyone ages 16 and older to join the more than 1.2 million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

As of Friday, only Pfizer’s booster dose had been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

DHS’ recommendation comes in addition to guidance that anyone 18 and older should get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the completion of their vaccine series. Previous CDC recommendations allow for mix-and-matching for booster doses for those 18 and older.

The news comes just under a week after health officials confirmed Wisconsin’s first case of the Omicron variant, which, paired with record hospitalizations throughout the state, has led to a renewed push to get people vaccinated.

“We have identified several cases of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin and we are seeing continuing high levels of disease across our state. These trends are important reminders that getting vaccinated is critically important and that getting a booster dose provides even more protection,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for DHS.

Anyone looking to schedule a vaccination appointment can use DHS’ online vaccine appointment tool to find open appointments near them.

