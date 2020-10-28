DHS: Majority of Wisconsin counties experiencing ‘very high’ activity levels for COVID-19 spread

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests continues to rise in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the seven-day rolling average for tests by person has increased by more than one percentage point to 27.2%, or more than one-quarter of all tests. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also grew to 14%.

According to DHS data, four counties in the northwestern portion of Wisconsin have “high” activity levels for disease spread. The other 68 counties have been labelled as having “very high” activity levels.

Thousands of more cases were recorded Wednesday, just one day after Wisconsin saw record-breaking highs for confirmed deaths and new cases. State and county health officials said an additional 3,494* cases have been confirmed, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 210,767*. Over 43,000 cases remain active.

DHS officials said the seven-day average for new cases per day is at 3,919, an alarming number when compared to the earlier months of the pandemic.

At least 1,909* people in Wisconsin have died from coronavirus complications, with 38 more deaths confirmed Wednesday.

DHS officials said another 174 have also been hospitalized. Out of the state’s 10,933 hospital beds, 15% are still available for new patients.

As of Wednesday, a total of six people have been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.

The Badgers football team canceled its game against Nebraska on Saturday after several student-athletes and staff tested positive for the virus. Team activities have been paused for at least seven days as a result.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.