DHS: Majority of Wisconsin counties at ‘very high’ activity level for COVID-19 spread

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Health Services has labelled most counties in Wisconsin with a “very high” activity level for disease spread, according to new data.

DHS officials said three counties remain at a “critically high” level, including Juneau County.

State and county health officials recorded an additional 2,701* new cases of the virus Thursday, which is higher than Wednesday’s count and the seven-day rolling average of 2,492. Wisconsin’s lifetime total has reached 516,357* confirmed cases, and more than 28,000 of those remain active.

DHS officials said the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person dropped by more than 1 percentage point to 27%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day saw a slight decrease to 8.9%.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 195,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people throughout Wisconsin. With the vaccine rollout off to a slow start, Assembly Republicans are demanding to know how Gov. Tony Evers’ administration can speed up the process.

At least 5,378* have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 41* new deaths confirmed Thursday. DHS officials said 99 people have also been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s nearly 11,000 hospital beds, 17% are available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.