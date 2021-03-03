DHS launches statewide vaccine registry website

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites can now sign up to be notified when they are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched its vaccine registry page on Wednesday. For those already eligible for the vaccine, the registry gives patients a way to sign up for an appointment if there are any available where they live. Those who are not yet eligible can sign up to get a notice when they’re able to sign up for an appointment in their area.

DHS officials said the site will not be a comprehensive list of all vaccination options considering health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may have their own scheduling systems.

Only one vaccinator, Rock County Community Based Vaccination Clinic, was using the registry at launch.

The Associated Press reported that four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon. Those were the city of Wauwatosa and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties.

Patients can fill out a brief 5-minute survey that includes questions about demographic information, medical history and COVID-19 history.

When the site was first announced in mid-February, Gov. Tony Evers said it will be a “vital” to the state’s vaccination efforts.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Evers said in a statement. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply.”

State health officials launched a vaccine locator webpage in late February to help people find vaccinators in their area. The online tool has information about hundreds of vaccination sites throughout the state.

As of Wednesday, 928,958 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s about 16% of adults in the state.

More information about the state’s vaccination progress is available on DHS’ vaccine information page.

