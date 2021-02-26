DHS launches new vaccine provider map to show where doses are being shipped

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a new tool to help people find COVID-19 vaccine providers.

DHS says their vaccine provider map is designed to provide more transparency in the vaccine distribution process by identifying where doses are being shipped across the state.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

The map uses different shapes and colors to indicate which vaccinators are closed to the public, which are open only to specific groups, and which are open to anyone who currently qualifies for a vaccine.

DHS says it will update the map every two weeks as it gets data from vaccine providers.

So far, DHS says more than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been given out across the state. The number of people eligible to receive the vaccine is set to increase on March 1st, when educators and childcare workers become eligible.

