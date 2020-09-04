DHS launches new dashboard showcasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new dashboard that tracks the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group.

The most recent data shows that people 18-34 years old have more confirmed cases and higher rates of illness than all other age groups.

“This dashboard provides information younger Wisconsinites, and everyone in our state, can use to help box in this virus,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “We are counting on everyone to understand COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The dashboard displays the data in two graphs. The first shows the number of COVID-19 cases among each age group by week. The second shows the cumulative total over time. Both graphs can display the data by number or rate.

Interviews conducted by public health officials reportedly show that people in the 18-34 age range are engaging in activities that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Those activities include attending social gatherings without staying at least six feet apart and not wearing masks.

DHS officials announced the new dashboard the same day that Public Health Madison & Dane County officials implemented a two-week mandatory quarantine for nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities to help curb the spread of the virus. Since the first day of in-person classes at the university, 38 students from those groups have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We encourage everyone, regardless of age but particularly for those younger Wisconsinites, to be safe should they choose to spend time with people outside of their homes,” Palm said.

DHS officials are encouraging the public to limit social gatherings, practice social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate and wash their hands often.