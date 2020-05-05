DHS launches gating criteria for Wisconsin hospitals as part of Badger Bounce Back Plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched Tuesday a set of criteria outlining the benchmarks that must be met before Wisconsin’s hospitals are ready to move forward with the Badger Bounce Back Plan.

“The Badger Bounce Back plan is our road map to turning the dial in Wisconsin,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Ensuring we do not overwhelm our hospital capacity is integral to that plan, and having this hospital gating criteria in place makes that a more attainable goal.”

The criteria were developed with input from the Wisconsin Hospital Association and the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, according to a news release.

DHS officials said the criteria are meant to address patient care and the health of hospital workers. One of the criteria, a downward trend of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers, has already been met.

According to the release, 95% of hospitals need to be able to test all symptomatic clinical staff who treat patients at the hospital. They must also be able to treat all patients without crisis care, which is defined by the Institute of Medicine as “extreme operating conditions.”

Determining whether or not a hospital is operating with crisis care, DHS officials will monitor if facilities are damaged or unsafe, if there is a shortage of critical supplies and if trained staff can care for the volume of patients in the facility. If a hospital is facing all of these challenges for three consecutive days, DHS officials will consider the facility to be operating under crisis care.

DHS officials said they are still working to collect the data and will make it available on Friday.