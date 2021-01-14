DHS expands vaccination data provided to public

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expanding the amount of data it’s providing on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress.

The state is now providing a graph showing how many people have received all of their vaccination doses. As of Thursday — one month after Wisconsin received its first shipment of vaccines — 26,708 people were considered fully vaccinated.

A second new feature on the DHS’ data allows people to filter the graph showing how many vaccines are delivered per day by county or region. That data represents where the person who was vaccinated lives.

“The effort to get Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 is a major undertaking,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “And, as we have said from the beginning, it is important for people to know where we stand in that process.”

DHS now updates its vaccination data daily throughout the week, with updates typically coming by 2 p.m. every day.

