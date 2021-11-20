COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available to everyone 18+, DHS recommends shots ahead of holiday gatherings

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services supports a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that adults get a COVID-19 booster vaccine at least six months after finishing their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, the department said Friday.

All Wisconsin adults are now able to get booster shots, which the department said are strongly recommended for those ages 50 and older. Those who got a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also able to get a booster dose of any of the vaccines two or months after getting the original dose.

“The approval of vaccine booster doses for all adults is an opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “The COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing the worst outcomes and slowing the spread of COVID-19, which is essential as many folks plan to gather together for the upcoming holiday season. We encourage everyone ages 18 and older to join the over 840,000 Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

Earlier in the day, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave her endorsement to a committee recommendation that booster vaccine eligibility be expanded to all adults.

