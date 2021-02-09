DHS confirms second case of UK variant of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed a second case of the U.K. variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the second case was confirmed Saturday. The state’s first case was confirmed Jan. 12.

Health officials believe the strain, B.1.1.7, is more contagious than the original form of the virus. According to the DHS, some evidence indicates the new strain may cause an increased risk of death.

“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily. We are able to sequence a small proportion of tests collected, which means, in reality, there are likely many more cases of this variant in Wisconsin,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Chief Medical Officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said. “Wisconsinites must continue to be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying home, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated when they are able.”

Both confirmed cases were identified via an ongoing genome sequencing practice that has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Westergaard said mutations are to be expected as viruses replicate.

“Fortunately, we can prevent the virus from replicating and mutating – we can do this by consistently using all the tools we have for stopping the spread,” Dr. Westergaard said.

