DHS confirms second case of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the patient contracted COVID-19 while traveling within the U.S. Officials said the patient is isolated at home.

DHS did not officially announce where the patient lives, but the announcement was made in coordination with the Pierce County Public Health Department.

“With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19.”

Monday afternoon, DHS officials announced that two private labs are now qualified to test for coronavirus. They will begin testing potential cases whenever health officials deem it appropriate.

Officials will hold a press conference Tuesday to answer questions about the latest case.

